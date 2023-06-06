Star Alliance appoints new CEO

Star Alliance appointed (05-Jun-2023) Theo Panagiotoulias as CEO, effective "within the coming months". Mr Panagiotoulias has more than 25 years of international experience in the airline and aviation industry and previously served as Hawaiian Airlines SVP for global sales and alliances since 2014. Mr Panagiotoulias will succeed Charlotta Wieland, who was seconded from SAS to serve as Star Alliance interim CEO since Jan-2023. Ms Wieland will return to SAS and also rejoin Star Alliance's management board as SAS representative. [more - original PR]