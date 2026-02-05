ST Engineering AirX secures two partnerships to aid introduction of AirFish WIG to market

ST Engineering AirX advanced (03-Feb-2026) plans to bring AirFish Wing-in-Ground (WIG) craft to market through two strategic partnerships. BatamFast regional ferry operator will lease and operate an AirFish Voyager craft and introduce it to the ferry route between Singapore and Batam. Operations are expected to commence in 2H2026, subject to regulatory approvals. ST Engineering AirX and BatamFast will also explore opportunities to expand operations to new destinations across Southeast Asia. Wings Over Water Ferries (WOW) will lease and operate up to four AirFish Voyager craft in India from late 2026, with the commencement of operations subject to route approvals by the local authorities. AirFish WIG craft is expected to achieve classification by mid 2026. [more - original PR]