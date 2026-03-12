12-Mar-2026 11:43 AM
SriLankan Airlines to increase Colombo-Melbourne frequency
SriLankan Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (11-Mar-2026) plans to increase Colombo Bandaranaike-Melbourne Tullamarine frequency from seven to 10 times weekly, commencing 02-Aug-2026. The airline is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
SriLankan Airlines previously increased Colombo Bandaranaike-Melbourne frequency from six times weekly to daily in May-2022, with the service operated by A330-300 aircraft and remaining the only scheduled operator on the route per OAG.1 2 SriLankan Airlines also previously increased Colombo Bandaranaike-Sydney frequency from three to four times weekly from 21-Jan-2024, with OAG indicating it was the sole scheduled operator.3