SriLankan Airlines to increase Colombo-Melbourne frequency

SriLankan Airlines previously increased Colombo Bandaranaike-Melbourne frequency from six times weekly to daily in May-2022, with the service operated by A330-300 aircraft and remaining the only scheduled operator on the route per OAG.1 2 SriLankan Airlines also previously increased Colombo Bandaranaike-Sydney frequency from three to four times weekly from 21-Jan-2024, with OAG indicating it was the sole scheduled operator.3