Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Aug-2019 9:18 AM

Squaremouth: 29% more Americans interested in visiting Europe in 2019

Squaremouth reported (31-Jul-2019) the number of Americans interested in travelling to European destinations for vacation increased 29% year-on-year in 2019. Squaremouth found the number of travellers buying policies specifically with terrorism coverage for their travels to Europe increased 41%, with Portugal and Greece recording the highest concern and Ireland and Switzerland receiving the least concern. Squaremouth reported the following destinations to be the most popular:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More