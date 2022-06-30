Spirit Airlines to postpone shareholder vote on Frontier merger to 08-Jul-2022

Spirit Airlines announced (29-Jun-2022) its intention to open and immediately adjourn its shareholders meeting related to the proposed merger with Frontier Airlines on 30-Jun-2022. Spirit plans to continue discussions with both Frontier and JetBlue Airways before reconvening with shareholders to conduct a vote on 08-Jul-2022. The meeting was initially scheduled for 10-Jun-2022, however was postponed following JetBlue amending its proposal on 06-Jun-2022. [more - original PR]