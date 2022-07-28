Spirit Airlines terminates merger agreement with Frontier

Spirit Airlines announced (27-Jul-2022) the termination of its merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings, parent company of Frontier Airlines. Spirit president and CEO Ted Christie stated: "While we are disappointed that we had to terminate our proposed merger with Frontier, we are proud of the dedicated work of our Team Members on the transaction over the past many months. Moving forward, the Spirit Board of Directors will continue our ongoing discussions with JetBlue as we pursue the best path forward for Spirit and our stockholders". [more - original PR]