Spirit Airlines launches new 'Just Go' travel options

Spirit Airlines announced (14-Aug-2024) its new 'Just Go' travel options are now available for booking, offering premium seating, baggage allowances, no change or cancellation fees and other amenities. The options are as follows:

'Go Big': Includes a 'Big Front Seat' offering additional comfort and extra legroom, one checked bag, one carry-on, priority check in and boarding, WiFi access, snacks and drinks (launching on 27-Aug-2024);

'Go Comfy': Includes free seat selection with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked bag, one carry-on, priority boarding, a snack and a non-alcoholic beverage (launching on 27-Aug-2024);

'Go Savvy': Includes standard seat selection and a choice of one checked or one carry-on bag;

'Go': Fare-only ticket with options including standard seat selection and baggage available to purchase.

Spirit president and CEO Ted Christie stated: "This is an excellent opportunity for new guests and those who haven't flown with us recently to experience our transformation and see for themselves the great value they can enjoy when choosing Spirit". [more - original PR]