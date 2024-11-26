Loading
Spirit Airlines' fate far from certain following Chapter 11 filing

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in an article entitled: 'Spirit Airlines' Chapter 11 filing creates more questions than provides answers', stated (25-Nov-2024) Spirit Airlines' recent Chapter 11 filing was hardly surprising. The airline has not been profitable in years and debt payments were looming large. The airline has forged a pre-arranged reorganisation with bond holders and also released a turnaround plan that is arguably a business model shift away from the aggressive product unbundling that served Spirit well for many years. But none of its planned changes are new or innovative in a market dominated by larger airlines. For now, Spirit's bond holders seem willing to give the company time to execute on its plan, however the airline's fate is far from certain. [more - CAPA Analysis]

