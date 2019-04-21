SpiceJet to induct six additional Boeing 737-800 aircraft in Apr-2019

SpiceJet announced (18-Apr-2019) plans to acquire six Boeing 737-800 aircraft under dry lease, in addition to the 16 737s announced earlier in Apr-2019. The LCC applied to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation for approval to import the aircraft and aims to add the 737s to its fleet within the next 10 days. SpiceJet MD and chairman Ajay Singh stated: "We are taking all possible proactive measures to deal with the sudden reduction of aviation capacity in the Indian market". [more - original PR]