SpiceJet: Indian airports offer no cost advantages for LCCs

SpiceJet chief customer officer Kamal Hingorani, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01-Oct-2026) airport costs are a "critical cost element" for airlines. He noted that LCCs do not have a significant cost advantage in India as major costs are the same at all airports for both LCCs and full service carriers. Mr Hingorani said Indian LCCs instead pursue efficiency advantages in areas such as faster aircraft turnarounds.