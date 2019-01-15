15-Jan-2019 10:43 AM
Spain to invest EUR693m in airport infrastructure
Spain's Ministry of Public Works announced (14-Jan-2019) plans to allocate EUR693 million to develop airport infrastructure. Aena will invest EUR576 million to improve service quality, enhance operational safety, maintain environmental commitments and optimise capacity. ENAIRE will invest EUR101 million to maintain, modernise and enhance ATM systems by incorporating new technologies in line with the European Single Skies. [more - original PR - Spanish]