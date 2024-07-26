Southwest Airlines to launch overnight flights from Feb-2025

Southwest Airlines announced (25-Jul-2024) the introduction of overnight, red-eye flights on the following initial routes from 14-Feb-2025:

The carrier plans to phase in additional red-eye flights in the coming schedules as part of its multi-year transformation to 24 hour operations. Southwest stated the new overnight flights are expected to provide incremental value and cost savings, enabling the carrier to fund almost all new capacity through 2027 without incremental aircraft capital deployment. [more - original PR]