17-Apr-2018 12:19 PM

Southwest Airlines says US has witnessed robust decline in fares since 2015

Southwest Airlines EVP and chief revenue officer Andrew Watterson, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (16-Apr-2018) he does not believe the US aviation system is broken. He said US airlines have witnessed a robust decline in fares since 2015, airline passengers and employees are enjoying numerous benefits and return on investor capital is at an all time high. Mr Watterson believes domestic aviation within North America is at a "gold standard".

