Southwest Airlines Co reported (08-Sep-2017) the following combined traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

Revenue passengers: 11.2 million, +6.7% year-on-year;

Enplaned passengers: 13.7 million, +5.7%;

Passenger load factor: 84.9%, +0.3ppt. [more - original PR]

Southwest Airlines Co: "The Company expects its third quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to be in the range of down one percent to slightly up, year-over-year." Source: Company statement, 08-Sep-2017