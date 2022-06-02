Southwest Airlines invests in SAFFiRE Renewables for SAF project

Southwest Airlines announced (01-Jun-2022) an investment into SAFFiRE Renewables, as part of a project backed by the US Department of Energy (DoE) to develop and produce scalable sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The project will be funded by a DoE grant matched by Southwest Airlines, allowing SAFFiRE to convert corn stover into renewable ethanol, which would then be upgraded into SAF. If phase one of the project is successful, DoE and Southwest Airlines would have the opportunity to fund a second phase investment for the design, fabrication, installation and operation of a pilot plant producing renewable ethanol. Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan stated: "This is a unique opportunity to invest in what we believe could be game-changing technology that could facilitate the replacement of up to approximately five percent of our jet fuel with SAF by 2030, with the potential to significantly continue to scale beyond the decade". SAFFiRE CEO Mark Yancey stated: "If we are successful in developing and commercializing this technology, we project the technology can produce 7.5 billion gallons per year of SAF by 2040". [more - original PR]