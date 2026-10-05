Southeast Asia 'very important' for Hokkaido Airports: Aviation business development director

Hokkaido Airports director aviation business development Keikou Venske, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (02-Oct-2026) Hokkaido Airports is focused on the Southeast Asia market, describing the region as a "very important market for us". Ms Venske said that Southeast Asia has a growing middle class and travel to Japan is now more affordable. She also noted that services from Southeast Asia can arrive in Hokkaido in morning slots, ahead of North Asia services in the afternoon, enabling better use of airport resources.