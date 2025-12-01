South Pacific airlines report impacts from A320 Family ELAC software issue

Solomon Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (30-Nov-2025) its A320 fleet has undergone an inspection and is cleared to continue operating, following an emergency airworthiness directive issued by EASA regarding a software issue impacting the elevator aileron computer (ELAC) on the aircraft series (ABC/RNZ, 30-Nov-2025). Jetstar Airways confirmed 34 of its 86 A320 aircraft were impacted by the issue, resulting in the cancellation of approximately 90 flights. Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia reported no service disruptions. Air New Zealand chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw reported 27 flight cancellations, with the carrier expecting no "ongoing impact" after resuming regular operations from 30-Nov-2025. [more - Aviation Week]