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    4-Jun-2026 3:41 PM

    South Korea and China agree to expand traffic rights

    South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) reached (04-Jun-2026) an agreement with China's Government to increase the number of South Korea-China frequencies that airlines are permitted to operate from 662 to 732 per week. This is the first expansion of traffic rights between the countries since 2019. Details include:

    • Cargo: Airlines permitted to operate 14 additional cargo frequencies per week, increasing from 54 to 68 per week;
    • Passenger: Airlines permitted to operate 56 additional passenger frequencies per week, increasing from 608 to 664 per week;
    • Passenger routes:

    MOLIT noted passenger traffic between South Korea and China reached 4.4 million in 1Q2026, exceeding 1Q2019 levels of 4.1 million passengers. [more - original PR - Korean]

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