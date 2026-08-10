South Australian Tourism Commission highlights record annual pax traffic at Adelaide Airport
South Australian Tourism Commission reported (04-Aug-2026) Adelaide Airport handled 9.2 million passengers in the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2026, an increase of 4.8% year-on-year and the airport's "busiest year ever". International traffic increased 20% to 1.2 million passengers, with domestic and regional traffic increasing 2.8% to 7.9 million passengers. South Australian Tourism Commission attributed the performance to air service development efforts including new and resuming services from United Airlines, Qantas Airways, Cathay Pacific, Air New Zealand, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. South Australia's Tourism Minister Emily Bourke stated: "The investment we've seen from airlines establishing and expanding routes into Adelaide is a testament to the hard work of every South Australian who makes this state somewhere people worldwide want to visit, do business with and invest in... South Australia really is more globally connected than ever before, the sky is the limit when it comes to opportunities in this state". [more - original PR]