25-Feb-2022 3:37 PM
South African Government: Sale and purchase process concluded for stake in South African Airways
South Africa's Government stated (24-Feb-2022) cabinet was informed that further progress was made in the disposal of 51% of shares in South African Airways. The sale and purchase process has concluded and an agreement was signed by the Department of Public Enterprises and Takatso Consortium. The next step involves the approval of this transaction by various regulatory bodies. [more - original PR]