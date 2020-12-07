South African Cabinet calls for acceleration of SAA business rescue plan

South Africa's Cabinet received (04-Dec-2020) a briefing on South African Airways' (SAA) business rescue plan, following which it "implored" the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) to "hasten the implementation of key initiatives to ensure the emergence of a new restructured, efficient and techno-savvy national airline". Cabinet directed the DPE to finalise the appointment of an interim board for SAA and conclude the appointment of a strategic equity partner for the restructured airline. [more - original PR]