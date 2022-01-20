South African Airways to resume Johannesburg-Durban service in Mar-2022

South African Airways (SAA) announced (19-Jan-2022) plans to resume three times daily Johannesburg-Durban service on 04-Mar-2022. SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo commented: "Our customers and partners have been asking us to fly this route since we took to the skies again in Sep-2021. We've been waiting for the data to guide us on timing". Mr Kgokolo added that the airline "is constantly evaluating passenger volumes and revenue projections on all its existing and target routes". He said: "The goal is to match capacity with demand as closely as possible and add new routes only where and when it makes sense". [more - original PR]