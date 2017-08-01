1-Aug-2017 2:21 PM
Some regional Australian airports are facing 'financial pressures': Govt
Australia's Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development acting Executive Director Aviation and Airports Stephen Borthwick, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) some of Australia's regional airports are facing "financial pressures", while noting the importance of regional aviation and connectivity for the wider Australian population, economy and government.