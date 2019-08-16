Soekarno-Hatta third runway handles first commercial aircraft

Angkasa Pura II reported (15-Aug-2019) Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport's third runway handled its first commercial aircraft on 15-Aug-2019. The 2500m runway increases the airport's overall capacity to 114 aircraft movements per hour, and is designed to be easily converted to 3000m for the airport's future growth. As previously reported by CAPA, the third runway is due to be fully operational by Oct-2019. [more - original PR - Indonesian]