SMBC Aviation Capital completes acquisition of Goshawk Aviation

SMBC Aviation Capital completed (21-Dec-2022) the acquisition of Goshawk Aviation from NWS Holdings and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for an enterprise value of USD6.7 billion. The aggregate sum of the consideration for the transaction received by Goshawk on completion is approximately USD1.6 billion. As previously reported by CAPA, the combined business will continue to operate as SMBC Aviation Capital and will consist of a single corporate structure incorporated in Ireland. SMBC will acquire a portfolio of 176 owned and managed aircraft. The combined fleet will include 709 owned and managed aircraft, 82% of which are narrowbody aircraft, with another 261 A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order valued at USD13 billion. SMBC stated the transaction "will create the largest Japanese owned aircraft lessor and the second largest global player by number of aircraft". [more - original PR]