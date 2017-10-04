Small Planet Airlines receives AOC in Cambodia

Small Planet Airlines received (03-Oct-2017) an Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) in Cambodia to operate services under LKH callsign. Aviation Invest Cambodia is the main shareholder of Cambodian based company Small Planet Airlines Co Ltd, holding 51% of the shares. Small Planet Group owns 29% of the shares and the remaining 20% belong to the company's chief executives. Small Planet Airlines Co Ltd will use the name, branding and competence of the leisure carrier Small Planet Airlines. Small Planet Airlines CEO Kristijonas Kaikaris said: "Co-owning the Cambodian AOC is yet another important milestone in our efforts to maximise aircraft utilisation and expand presence in Asia". It is expected the new AOC will help Small Planet Airlines Co Ltd expand its presence in Hong Kong, South Korea and China markets. The company plans to handle one million passengers p/a. Most available seats will be sold through local travel agencies. The carrier registered one aircraft in Cambodia and plans to expand the Cambodian fleet to three aircraft in winter 2017/2018 and six aircraft before 2020. Small Planet Airlines Co Ltd has 25 employees, with the number expected to grow up to 200. [more - original PR]