SkyWest reports double digit operating profit increase in 2Q2017

SkyWest reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD809.8 million, +1.1% year-on-year; Total operating costs: USD703.2 million, -2.0%; Labour: USD295.9 million, -2.7%; Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD152.4 million, +7.1%; Operating profit: USD106.6 million, +26.7%; Net profit: USD50.5 million, +25.4%; Passengers: 13.4 million, -4.0%; Passenger load factor: 81.8%, -1.4ppt; Average passenger trip length: 511 miles, -1.9%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD1575 million, +0.8%; Total operating costs: USD1392 million, -1.8%; Labour: USD596.0 million, -2.3%; Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD284.7 million, +1.3%; Operating profit: USD182.9 million, +25.3%; Net profit: USD85.3 million, +26.6%; Passengers: 25.4 million, -4.5%; Passenger load factor: 80.3%, -0.8ppt; Average passenger trip length: 515 miles, -2.1%; Total assets: USD5361 million; Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities: USD634.5 million; Total liabilities: USD3938 million. [more - original PR]

