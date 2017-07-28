28-Jul-2017 1:20 PM
SkyWest reports double digit operating profit increase in 2Q2017
SkyWest reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD809.8 million, +1.1% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD703.2 million, -2.0%;
- Labour: USD295.9 million, -2.7%;
- Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD152.4 million, +7.1%;
- Operating profit: USD106.6 million, +26.7%;
- Net profit: USD50.5 million, +25.4%;
- Passengers: 13.4 million, -4.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.8%, -1.4ppt;
- Average passenger trip length: 511 miles, -1.9%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD1575 million, +0.8%;
- Total operating costs: USD1392 million, -1.8%;
- Labour: USD596.0 million, -2.3%;
- Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD284.7 million, +1.3%;
- Operating profit: USD182.9 million, +25.3%;
- Net profit: USD85.3 million, +26.6%;
- Passengers: 25.4 million, -4.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.3%, -0.8ppt;
- Average passenger trip length: 515 miles, -2.1%;
- Total assets: USD5361 million;
- Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities: USD634.5 million;
- Total liabilities: USD3938 million. [more - original PR]