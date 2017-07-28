Loading
28-Jul-2017 1:20 PM

SkyWest reports double digit operating profit increase in 2Q2017

SkyWest reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD809.8 million, +1.1% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD703.2 million, -2.0%;
      • Labour: USD295.9 million, -2.7%;
      • Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD152.4 million, +7.1%;
    • Operating profit: USD106.6 million, +26.7%;
    • Net profit: USD50.5 million, +25.4%;
    • Passengers: 13.4 million, -4.0%;
    • Passenger load factor: 81.8%, -1.4ppt;
    • Average passenger trip length: 511 miles, -1.9%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1575 million, +0.8%;
    • Total operating costs: USD1392 million, -1.8%;
      • Labour: USD596.0 million, -2.3%;
      • Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD284.7 million, +1.3%;
    • Operating profit: USD182.9 million, +25.3%;
    • Net profit: USD85.3 million, +26.6%;
    • Passengers: 25.4 million, -4.5%;
    • Passenger load factor: 80.3%, -0.8ppt;
    • Average passenger trip length: 515 miles, -2.1%;
    • Total assets: USD5361 million;
    • Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities: USD634.5 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD3938 million. [more - original PR]