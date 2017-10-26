SkyWest reports 30% operating profit growth in 3Q2017

SkyWest reported (25-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD831.9 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD719.6 million, +0.8%;
- Labour: USD304.0 million, -0.6%;
- Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD148.8 million, +3.6%;
- Operating profit: USD112.4 million, +30.9%;
- Net profit: USD53.7 million, +30.0%;
- Passengers: 13.5 million, -3.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.0%, -2.6ppts;
- Average passenger trip length: 503 miles, -1.7%;
- Total assets: USD5389 million;
- Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities: USD675.4 million;
- Total liabilities: USD3914 million. [more - original PR]