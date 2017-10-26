Loading
26-Oct-2017 1:56 PM

SkyWest reports 30% operating profit growth in 3Q2017

SkyWest reported (25-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD831.9 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD719.6 million, +0.8%;
    • Labour: USD304.0 million, -0.6%;
    • Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs: USD148.8 million, +3.6%;
  • Operating profit: USD112.4 million, +30.9%;
  • Net profit: USD53.7 million, +30.0%;
  • Passengers: 13.5 million, -3.9%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.0%, -2.6ppts;
  • Average passenger trip length: 503 miles, -1.7%;
  • Total assets: USD5389 million;
  • Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities: USD675.4 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD3914 million. [more - original PR]

