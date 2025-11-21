21-Nov-2025 1:12 PM
SkyTeam to open new lounge at Frankfurt Airport, planning greater air-rail integration
SkyTeam announced (20-Nov-2025) the following updates on lounges and air-rail travel:
- The alliance will open a branded lounge at Frankfurt Airport Terminal 3 in Apr-2026. The 550sqm lounge will be operated by Global Lounge Network. The lounge will be open to eligible passengers travelling with China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia and Vietnam Airlines;
- Air Europa and Trenitalia completed a proof of concept (POC) in 4Q2025 covering distribution, payment and loyalty. The POC will move into production with a customer facing solution expected to launch in 2026. SkyTeam is exploring the wider adoption of the solution with additional member airlines. Vietnam Airlines and Eurostar are conducting a similar POC, also covering distribution, payment and loyalty, with technical integration expected to be completed in 1Q2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SkyTeam previously opened a joint lounge with Global Lounge Network at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and completed a major refurbishment of its Vancouver International Airport lounge, offering enhanced amenities for eligible passengers of its member airlines1 2. The alliance also updated its lounge access policy, extending domestic lounge access to Elite Plus customers at selected member lounges from 01-Apr-20253.