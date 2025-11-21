Loading
21-Nov-2025 1:12 PM

SkyTeam to open new lounge at Frankfurt Airport, planning greater air-rail integration

SkyTeam announced (20-Nov-2025) the following updates on lounges and air-rail travel:

Background ✨

SkyTeam previously opened a joint lounge with Global Lounge Network at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and completed a major refurbishment of its Vancouver International Airport lounge, offering enhanced amenities for eligible passengers of its member airlines1 2. The alliance also updated its lounge access policy, extending domestic lounge access to Elite Plus customers at selected member lounges from 01-Apr-20253.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More