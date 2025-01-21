21-Jan-2025 10:42 AM
SkyTeam to adjust lounge access policy from Apr-2025
SkyTeam announced (20-Jan-2025) the following changes to its lounge access policy for Elite Plus, first class and business class customers, effective 01-Apr-2025:
- Elite Plus customers travelling on domestic flights will gain lounge access for the first time. Domestic lounge access will initially be available at selected lounges of Air France, China Eastern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, SAS, Saudia and Vietnam Airlines. SkyTeam and its members plan to gradually expand access to more domestic lounges;
- Elite Plus customers will be entitled to bring one guest into the lounge. The guest must be travelling on the same SkyTeam operated flight as the Elite Plus customer;
- Three hour access will be introduced at more departure lounges. Elite Plus customers transferring between two SkyTeam operated flights will continue to have same day/24 hour access at the point of connection. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SAS joined the SkyTeam alliance on 01-Sep-2024, enabling its EuroBonus Gold and Diamond members to gain SkyTeam Elite Plus status, which includes enhanced lounge access benefits1 2. SkyTeam has been expanding its lounge network, with recent openings at São Paulo Guarulhos and Santiago International Airports, offering exclusive amenities to Elite Plus members3 4. SkyTeam CEO Patrick Roux mentioned plans for additional lounges at key airports5.