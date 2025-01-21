SkyTeam to adjust lounge access policy from Apr-2025

SAS joined the SkyTeam alliance on 01-Sep-2024, enabling its EuroBonus Gold and Diamond members to gain SkyTeam Elite Plus status, which includes enhanced lounge access benefits1 2. SkyTeam has been expanding its lounge network, with recent openings at São Paulo Guarulhos and Santiago International Airports, offering exclusive amenities to Elite Plus members3 4. SkyTeam CEO Patrick Roux mentioned plans for additional lounges at key airports5.