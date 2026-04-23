SkyTeam opens 550sqm lounge in Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport
SkyTeam opened (22-Apr-2026) a lounge on the fourth floor mezzanine in Terminal 3's non-Schengen zone at Frankfurt Airport. The 550sqm lounge offers seating for 126 guests and welcomes first, business and SkyTeam Elite Plus customers departing on international services operated by China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia and Vietnam Airlines. Operated in partnership with Global Lounge Network, the lounge opens three hours before the first SkyTeam departure and remains open until the final SkyTeam departure of the day. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SkyTeam previously said it would open a branded lounge at Frankfurt Airport Terminal three in Apr-2026, with Global Lounge Network as operator and access for eligible customers travelling with China Airlines, China Eastern, Delta Air Lines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia and Vietnam Airlines.1 SkyTeam also refurbished its Vancouver International Airport lounge, a 528sqm facility for Elite Plus, first and business class passengers.2