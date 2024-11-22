SkyTeam head of sustainability: Aviation industry 'must not put ourselves into tunnel vision'
SkyTeam head of marketing and sustainability Evgenia Starkova, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (21-Nov-2024) when looking at aviation sustainability, the aviation industry "must not put ourselves into tunnel vision" regarding any individual solution.
