24-Jun-2025 2:29 PM

SkyTeam grows to 18 airlines and 235m combined loyalty members in 25 years

SkyTeam reported (23-Jun-2025) the following milestones for its 25th anniversary on 22-Jun-2025:

  • 18 member airlines serving more than 945 destinations in 145 countries;
  • 235 million combined loyalty programme members;
  • Lounge access at more than 750 locations, including SkyTeam branded lounges in Dubai, Santiago, Sydney and Vancouver;
  • SkyPriority service available at more than 900 airports. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

SkyTeam marked its 25th anniversary with a new global brand campaign, 'The Priority is You', and stated a focus on integrated, responsible travel solutions. It also introduced enhanced lounge access for Elite Plus customers from 01-Apr-2025, including access to selected domestic lounges and a new guest policy, with plans to further expand lounge access for members in future phases1 2.

