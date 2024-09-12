Skyscanner commercial director Asia Pacific: Consumers now expect more from travel search engines

Skyscanner commercial director Asia Pacific Cyndi Hui, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) traveller expectations have "really evolved" and consumers now expect more from travel search engines. Ms Hui said Skyscanner has responded by enabling travellers to compare results based on additional inclusions, fare flexibility, sustainability and emissions information, in addition to price and flight duration. She said Skyscanner is "going beyond just the price" towards greater personalisation and traveller preferences.