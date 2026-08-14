SkyFive and Bluebox partner on inflight connectivity offering

SkyFive and Bluebox Aviation Systems announced (12-Aug-2026) a partnership to combine SkyFive's inflight connectivity platform with Bluebox's Blueview inflight entertainment, retail and passenger engagement platform. Bluebox will provide the inflight entertainment, advertising, retail and order-to-seat layer across the SkyFive system, delivered through integration with SkyFive's OpenServer platform or through the Blueview Cloud ground hosted digital services platform. The system enables airlines to deliver services such as personalised content recommendations, advertising, order-to-seat retail with live payments, and onboard commerce. The companies aim to deliver stronger ancillary revenue opportunities for airlines through air-to-ground inflight connectivity, particularly for LCCs and carriers in "unconnected" markets such as China, India and Southeast Asia. [more - original PR]