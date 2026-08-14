SkyFive and Bluebox partner on inflight connectivity offering
SkyFive and Bluebox Aviation Systems announced (12-Aug-2026) a partnership to combine SkyFive's inflight connectivity platform with Bluebox's Blueview inflight entertainment, retail and passenger engagement platform. Bluebox will provide the inflight entertainment, advertising, retail and order-to-seat layer across the SkyFive system, delivered through integration with SkyFive's OpenServer platform or through the Blueview Cloud ground hosted digital services platform. The system enables airlines to deliver services such as personalised content recommendations, advertising, order-to-seat retail with live payments, and onboard commerce. The companies aim to deliver stronger ancillary revenue opportunities for airlines through air-to-ground inflight connectivity, particularly for LCCs and carriers in "unconnected" markets such as China, India and Southeast Asia. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Bluebox's Blueview platform was deployed by multiple airlines, including Hong Kong Airlines on selected A330/A320 aircraft, with a digitised duty free catalogue and free BYOD content access1. IndiGo planned to line-fit Blueview on its A321XLRs via Airbus' Open Software Platform2, while Bluebox also launched Blueview Cloud to provide an airline-branded portal, streaming and order-to-seat with live payment authorisation3. SkyFive India secured a 10-year IFMC licence, with services expected to go live in late 1H20264.