SKY Peru CEO: 'Biggest challenge is infrastructure' in Latin America and Caribbean

SKY Peru CEO Jose Raul Vargas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) the "biggest challenge is infrastructure" for the Latin American and Caribbean region and there is "very slow movement" which is causing "a lot of frustration". He highlighted Lima as an example, noting that the new Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport has "huge capacity" but was also significantly delayed. He also noted there are "many constraints" with infrastructure at regional airports in Peru and uncertainty around this frustrates forecasting for the airline.