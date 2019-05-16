skeyes air traffic controllers make snap strike on 16-May-2019
skeyes and Brussels Airport announced (16-May-2019) Brussels Area Control Centre will close from 09:30 to 13:00 on 16-May-2019 due to snap strike action taken by skeyes air traffic controllers. skeyes management previously concluded an agreement with air traffic controllers on 10-May-2019 including a reduction in working time from 35 to 32 hours at CANAC 2 and 30 hours at Liege Airport, shortening of night hours from 10 to eight, standby for night duty and establishment of a system for recording working time. An information session between skeyes management and air traffic controllers was scheduled from 10:00 to 19:00 on 16-May-2019 to receive necessary explanations of the agreement reached on 10-May-2019, with a consultation meeting on 20-May-2019. The ANSP stressed the consultation was not a "matter of renegotiating the agreement, but of concretely elaborating the details of the agreement reached planned". [more - original PR - Brussels Airport] [more - original PR - skeyes I - French] [more - original PR - skeyes II - French] [more - original PR - skeyes III - French]