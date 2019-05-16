Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-May-2019 6:25 PM

skeyes air traffic controllers make snap strike on 16-May-2019

skeyes and Brussels Airport announced (16-May-2019) Brussels Area Control Centre will close from 09:30 to 13:00 on 16-May-2019 due to snap strike action taken by skeyes air traffic controllers. skeyes management previously concluded an agreement with air traffic controllers on 10-May-2019 including a reduction in working time from 35 to 32 hours at CANAC 2 and 30 hours at Liege Airport, shortening of night hours from 10 to eight, standby for night duty and establishment of a system for recording working time. An information session between skeyes management and air traffic controllers was scheduled from 10:00 to 19:00 on 16-May-2019 to receive necessary explanations of the agreement reached on 10-May-2019, with a consultation meeting on 20-May-2019. The ANSP stressed the consultation was not a "matter of renegotiating the agreement, but of concretely elaborating the details of the agreement reached planned". [more - original PR - Brussels Airport] [more - original PR - skeyes I - French[more - original PR - skeyes II - French] [more - original PR - skeyes III - French]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More