SITA: Mishandled baggage rate up 75% in 2022

SITA reported (16-May-2023) the following highlights from its 2023 Baggage IT Insights report:

The number of mishandled bags increased 75% year-on-year to 7.6 bags per thousand passengers in 2022. SITA stated the shortage of skilled staff, resumption of international travel and congestion at airports has made it challenging to manage bags, particularly during peak travel periods. SITA added that the increase in mishandling is forcing the industry to focus on digitalisation and automation, prioritising technology investments that deliver greater automation and self service;

The proportion of bags delayed at transfer increased 1pp to 42%. The increase was attributed to the resurgence of international and long haul travel, leading to loading errors and greater transfer mishandling rates. Failure to load bags accounted for 18% of mishandled bags, down 3%. Loading errors more than doubled to account for 9% of delayed bags, stemming from operational strains on baggage systems;

Delayed bags accounted for 80% of mishandled bags in 2022. The proportion of lost and stolen bags increased to 7% and the proportion of damaged and pilfered bags decreased to 13%;

57% of airlines provide their staff with mobile access to real time baggage status information. The figure is expected to increase to 84% by 2025. 25% of airlines offer real time baggage status information directly to passengers and 67% plan to do so by 2025.

SITA CEO David Lavorel commented: "As an industry, we need to work hard to ensure passengers are once again confident to check in their bags". [more - original PR]