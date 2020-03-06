Singapore to provide USD81m support package for aviation sector

Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min announced (05-Mar-2020) the preparation of a SGD112 million (USD81 million) aviation sector assistance package in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The package provides assistance for six months and includes a 100% parking charge rebate for passenger services, 10% landing charge rebate for freighter flights, assistance to ground handling agents and rental rebates for shops and cargo agents at Singapore Changi Airport. Mr Min said the aviation sector is disproportionately affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the assistance package is expected to help the aviation sector ease cash flow pressures. Mr Min added: "While we respond to the immediate crisis, however, it is also important for the aviation community to prepare for the next stage. The critical question is how we can restore confidence in aviation in this new environment". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]