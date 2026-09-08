Singapore Senior Minister comments on Singapore Airlines investment in Air India

Singapore's Senior Minister K Shanmugam commented (07-Sep-2026) on Singapore Airlines' (SIA) investment in Air India, stating: "It is the responsibility of SIA to assess its investments in Air India in relation to the resources it has for the long term growth and profitability of the company". Mr Shanmugam noted: "Once governments or politicians start directing individual investment decisions, commercial discipline will be compromised". [more - Aviation Week]