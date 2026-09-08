Singapore Senior Minister comments on Singapore Airlines investment in Air India
Singapore's Senior Minister K Shanmugam commented (07-Sep-2026) on Singapore Airlines' (SIA) investment in Air India, stating: "It is the responsibility of SIA to assess its investments in Air India in relation to the resources it has for the long term growth and profitability of the company". Mr Shanmugam noted: "Once governments or politicians start directing individual investment decisions, commercial discipline will be compromised". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines and Tata Group invested INR95.58 billion into Air India in FY2024/25, after Tata acquired a majority stake following Air India's merger with Vistara and Singapore Airlines took a 25.1% stake.1 Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said the airline remained committed to Air India's transformation as a long term investment, while acknowledging challenges.2 Air India and Singapore Airlines also signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement to pursue "definitive joint business agreements", including expanding loyalty and codeshare coordination.3