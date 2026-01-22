22-Jan-2026 5:13 PM
Singapore Changi Airport reports 100 airlines operating as of Jan-2026
Singapore Changi Airport announced (22-Jan-2026) 100 airlines operate over 7300 weekly scheduled flights as of Jan-2026, connecting Singapore to 170 cities in 50 countries and territories. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Changi Airport saw growth in airline count and destinations throughout 2025, with 100 airlines operating around 7000 weekly flights as of 01-Oct-2025, connecting to over 160 cities. The airport added new carriers and destinations during the year, reaching 163 cities and 49 countries by Jan-2025, and subsequently expanded its network further in the following months1 2.