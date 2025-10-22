Singapore Changi Airport reports 100 airlines operating as of 01-Oct-2025

Singapore Changi Airport reported (22-Oct-2025) 100 airlines operate approximately 7000 weekly scheduled flights from the airport, as of 01-Oct-2025. The services connect Singapore to over 160 cities in 50 countries and territories worldwide. Changi Airport Group VP for air hub and cargo development Lim Ching Kiat stated: "Changi Airport continues to build on the positive momentum in travel demand this quarter, particularly on Asia routes". Mr Lim added: "We are expanding our network with new airlines and destinations that further reinforce Changi's connectivity to the region". [more - original PR]