Singapore Changi Airport reports 100 airlines operating as of 01-Oct-2025
Singapore Changi Airport reported (22-Oct-2025) 100 airlines operate approximately 7000 weekly scheduled flights from the airport, as of 01-Oct-2025. The services connect Singapore to over 160 cities in 50 countries and territories worldwide. Changi Airport Group VP for air hub and cargo development Lim Ching Kiat stated: "Changi Airport continues to build on the positive momentum in travel demand this quarter, particularly on Asia routes". Mr Lim added: "We are expanding our network with new airlines and destinations that further reinforce Changi's connectivity to the region". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India were Changi Airport's top five markets in 2Q2025, with Jakarta and Shanghai experiencing the fastest growth among its leading city pairs. Changi handled similar airline numbers and robust passenger traffic growth during this period, driven by steady demand across key Asian markets1. The airport added new airline services and destinations throughout 2024, enhancing regional and global connectivity2.