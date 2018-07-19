Singapore CAE Flight Training to commence operations in Aug-2018

Singapore Airlines and CAE announced (18-Jul-2018) their Singapore CAE Flight Training pilot training JV will commence operations in Aug-2018, after securing all regulatory approvals. The JV will provide simulator and classroom training with an initial focus on Boeing aircraft, supporting Singapore Airlines Group carriers and other operators. The JV will operate from the Singapore Airlines Training Centre near Singapore Changi Airport. Singapore Airlines will transfer four of its Boeing full flight simulators to the JV and additional new CAE training equipment, including 737 MAX and 787 full flight simulators and flight training devices, will be deployed in Jun-2019. The facility will provide a full range of initial type rating and recurrent training programmes for 737 MAX, 747, 777 and 787 aircraft. [more - original PR]