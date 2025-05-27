27-May-2025 12:47 PM
Singapore and Japan to collaborate across multiple areas to meet rising travel demand
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced (26-May-2025) a collaboration with the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) to focus on the following areas to meet rising demand for air travel:
- Work with airlines on improving air connectivity and enhancing passenger and cargo flows;
- Expand collaboration in airport innovation and technology with aviation stakeholders, particularly in the areas of robotics, automation and artificial intelligence. Singapore and Japan are also working on the International Aviation Lab, which was established to develop new airport solutions;
- Jointly develop the next generation of air traffic flow management and improve data sharing and data analytics to optimise air traffic at the regional level;
- Expand engagement in areas including runway safety and fatigue risk management;
- Explore opportunities to open more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) feedstocks and production pathways for Asia Pacific and contribute to expanding the supply of fuels eligible for CORSIA. CAAS and JCAB will examine the possibility of sharing information on feedstocks, production pathways and certification for regionally produced SAF and joint projects and joint capacity building efforts for the region. These could cover areas such as sustainable aviation policy research, SAF accounting and sustainable aviation financing;
- CAAS and JCAB have been collaborating on regulatory requirements and concept of operations for the safe integration of unmanned aircraft systems and eVTOL aircraft technologies. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Japan Civil Aviation Bureau previously expanded cooperation to include air connectivity, sustainable aviation, aviation safety, air traffic management, aviation innovation, and the integration of unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility in Asia Pacific. Both authorities shared initiatives such as user preferred routes and agreed to explore hydrogen as a future decarbonisation pathway for the region1.