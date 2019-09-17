17-Sep-2019 12:19 PM
Singapore Airlines pax up 8% in Aug-2019, load factor tops 86%
Singapore Airlines Group reported (16-Sep-2019) the following traffic highlights for Singapore Airlines for Aug-2019:
- Passengers: 1.9 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
- Passenger load factor: 86.3%, +1.5ppts;
- East Asia: 82.6%, -0.1ppt;
- Americas: 87.2%, -0.6ppt;
- Europe: 88.9%, +0.8ppt;
- South West Pacific: 87.8%, +4.5ppts;
- West Asia and Africa: 85.6%, +4.8ppts;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +8.1%;
- Passenger capacity (ASKs): +6.2%. [more - original PR]
