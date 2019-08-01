Become a CAPA Member
1-Aug-2019 10:46 AM

Singapore Airlines Group: Forward passenger bookings 'tracking closely' against capacity growth

Singapore Airlines Group reported (31-Jul-2019) the following outlook for 2019:

  • Passenger bookings in the forward months are "tracking closely" against capacity growth, supported by premium cabin traffic to key markets;
  • Airfreight demand has "softened" amid ongoing trade disputes and uncertain global economic conditions;
  • Headwinds also cloud the outlook for passenger demand over the longer term;
  • The group will "actively capture" revenue opportunities and exercise cost discipline to boost profitability in this "challenging macroeconomic environment";
  • Fuel price volatility is expected to persist in the near term, but the group's strong hedge position will help to mitigate any spike in prices;
  • For the Q2FY2020, the group has hedged 79% of its fuel requirements in MOPS at a weighted average price of USD75;
  • For the remainder of FY2020, the group has hedged 70% of its fuel requirements in MOPS and 5% in Brent at weighted average prices of USD76 and USD52 respectively;
  • The group will continue to enter into longer dated hedges extending to FY2024/25;
  • The grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet has disrupted the group's operations and rate of expansion;
  • While the fleet remains out of service, the group continues to take active measures to mitigate the effects of the grounding. [more - original PR]

