16-Apr-2021 11:24 AM
Singapore Airlines Group capacity reaches 23% of pre COVID levels in Mar-2021
Singapore Airlines Group reported (15-Apr-2021) it "remains hopeful" for a measured recovery in international air travel demand. At the end of Mar-2021, group capacity reached 23% of pre-COVID levels, lower than earlier expectations of around 25%. Passenger capacity is expected to be around 27% of pre-COVID levels by Jun-2021, based on modest growth of the passenger network in the coming months. Singapore Airlines will resume service to Bali from May-2021, Scoot will resume service to Macau in Apr-2021 to and Cebu, Clark, Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in May-2021. It added the progressive transfer of narrowbody routes from SilkAir to Singapore Airlines is "on track". [more - original PR]