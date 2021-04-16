Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Apr-2021 11:24 AM

Singapore Airlines Group capacity reaches 23% of pre COVID levels in Mar-2021

Singapore Airlines Group reported (15-Apr-2021) it "remains hopeful" for a measured recovery in international air travel demand. At the end of Mar-2021, group capacity reached 23% of pre-COVID levels, lower than earlier expectations of around 25%. Passenger capacity is expected to be around 27% of pre-COVID levels by Jun-2021, based on modest growth of the passenger network in the coming months. Singapore Airlines will resume service to Bali from May-2021, Scoot will resume service to Macau in Apr-2021 to and Cebu, Clark, Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in May-2021. It added the progressive transfer of narrowbody routes from SilkAir to Singapore Airlines is "on track". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More