Singapore Airlines confirms 777-9 delivery schedule remains unchanged

Singapore Airlines (SIA) stated (12-Nov-2026) its Boeing 777-9 delivery schedule remains unchanged, and it does not plan to reject any aircraft. The carrier expects to take delivery of its first 777-9 in 2027, with the aircraft's certification timeline remaining uncertain. SIA is setting aside SGD4.1 billion (USD3.19 billion) for aircraft capital expenditure in FY2027 and SGD4.3 billion (USD3.34 billion) in FY2028, primarily for the 777-9 and A350F. [more - Aviation Week]