Singapore Airlines confirms 777-9 delivery schedule remains unchanged
Singapore Airlines (SIA) stated (12-Nov-2026) its Boeing 777-9 delivery schedule remains unchanged, and it does not plan to reject any aircraft. The carrier expects to take delivery of its first 777-9 in 2027, with the aircraft's certification timeline remaining uncertain. SIA is setting aside SGD4.1 billion (USD3.19 billion) for aircraft capital expenditure in FY2027 and SGD4.3 billion (USD3.34 billion) in FY2028, primarily for the 777-9 and A350F. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines planned new long haul cabin products from 2H2027 across 41 retrofitted A350-900/A350-900ULR aircraft and its incoming 777-9 fleet. CCO Lee Lik Hsin said the seats were certified for the 777-9, while the type still awaited US FAA certification for the A350.1 Singapore Airlines also worked with Airbus on a revised A350F timeline after the programme slipped by more than a year to 2027.2