Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines sign new codeshare agreement
Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines signed (23-Sep-2025) a new codeshare agreement, effective 26-Oct-2025. The agreement will enable Singapore Airlines to codeshare on Vietnam Airlines operated services from Singapore to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam Airlines will codeshare on Singapore Airlines operated services from Singapore to Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The codeshare services will be progressively available for sale from 10-Oct-2025 via both airlines' sales channels and travel agents. The carriers will explore adding destinations to the codeshare agreement and expanding their commercial cooperation. All codeshare services are subject to regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Vietnam Airlines previously signed an MoU with Singapore Airlines to explore codeshare opportunities and broader commercial cooperation, aiming to enhance connectivity between Vietnam and Singapore and potentially extend to additional destinations on the Singapore Airlines network1. Vietnam Airlines also expanded its Ho Chi Minh City-Singapore frequency to 18 times weekly from 02-Jun-2025 to 25-Oct-20252.