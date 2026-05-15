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    15-May-2026 11:40 AM

    Singapore Airlines and Air India expand codeshare arrangement

    Singapore Airlines and Air India added (14-May-2026) one domestic and 20 international destinations to their codeshare arrangements from 04-May-2026. This brings the number of codeshare points between the airlines to 82 destinations across 27 countries and territories. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air India and Singapore Airlines signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement to pursue “definitive joint business agreements”, including adding destinations to their then-61-point codeshare, deeper loyalty coordination and improved schedule alignment, subject to approvals; SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said it was a “strategic, win-win collaboration”.1 Singapore Airlines Group’s passenger network totalled 134 destinations across 35 countries/territories as of Mar-2026.2

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